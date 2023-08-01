Highlights Leeds United, Burnley, and Leicester are interested in signing West Brom's Grady Diangana, who could be available for around £7m this summer.

Diangana has not performed at his best since joining West Brom on a permanent basis, but he is still one of the few assets that could fetch a decent fee.

While Leeds already have several options on the wing, they may be interested in Diangana if they lose some of their current players before the transfer deadline.

Leeds, Burnley & Leicester all keen on West Brom’s Grady Diangana

The 25-year-old joined Albion on a permanent basis three years ago after a very successful loan spell, where he starred as Slaven Bilic’s side won promotion from the Championship.

However, Diangana has failed to recapture his best form since the transfer, which saw Albion pay an initial £12m to sign the winger from West Ham, with a further £6m in add-ons as part of the agreement.

Despite his struggles, Diangana is one of few assets in the squad that could command a decent fee, and it was reported that Leicester and Burnley were monitoring the attacker.

And, in a fresh update, the Express & Star has revealed that Leeds are now showing an interest, along with clubs from Saudi Arabia, who have the potential to blow their rivals out of the water financially if they do formalise their interest with an offer for the player.

How much will Grady Diangana cost?

It seems Albion are set to make a significant loss on the player, as the update states that West Brom value Diangana ar around £7m.

With two years left on his contract, the Championship side aren’t under particular pressure to sell, but, as outlined above, Diangana is one of few in the squad who could command a decent fee.

Crucially, he also isn’t a key player under Carlos Corberan, who preferred Matt Phillips and Jed Wallace as his two wingers when they were fit last season.

It’s well-documented that Albion are in a position where they need to sell to buy, so if Diangana’s exit gave the club more freedom to bring in new recruits, they could see this as smart business. Furthermore, with the ex-England youth international having signed a six-year contract when West Brom were in the Premier League, it’s natural to think he is one of the top earners at the club.

Who will sign Grady Diangana?

The latest development shares that Burnley have other preferred targets to Diangana, so it seems unlikely he would get a Premier League switch, which would have been the most attractive option to the player.

Of course, if the Saudi interest materialises then it may be difficult for Diangana to resist, so that could be one to monitor.

In terms of the Championship clubs, Leicester need a quick, direct winger after losing Harvey Barnes to Newcastle, so this does seem like a natural fit. Plus, they will have the £7m available to get a deal done if Enzo Maresca identifies him as a chief target.

Meanwhile, Leeds’ interest is slightly surprising, as they are well-stocked for options out wide, with Wilfried Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra, Crysencio Summervilla, Jack Harrison and Dan James all on their books.

But, there are doubts about the futures of several of those players, so Leeds will have to act if they do lose any ahead of the deadline.