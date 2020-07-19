Further details emerge as Leeds United close in on permanent deal for 20-y/o

Leeds United will complete the permanent signing of Illan Meslier in the coming weeks and the keeper will sign a three-year deal to stay at Elland Road.

The French stopper joined the Whites on an initial loan deal from FC Lorient in the summer and he started as backup Kiko Casilla.

Whilst he impressed in the cup games he was selected for, Meslier didn’t really get a big chance until earlier this year when Casilla was hit with an eight-game ban for using racist language.

And, the 20-year-old took the chance that came his way, going on to keep six clean sheets in nine games during the run-in.

Therefore, the Yorkshire outfit are going to activate the clause to make the transfer permanent in a deal that could be worth €5.5m, with Foot Mercato claiming that Meslier is going to agree a three-year contract with Leeds.

It remains to be seen whether the youngster will be number one next season as the club gears up for their first top-flight campaign in 16 years.

The verdict

This is an absolute no-brainer for Leeds United as Meslier has been hugely impressive since he came into the team.

Not only did he perform well but he also showed he has the right mentality as he was in the XI when the pressure was really building over the past few months.

So, the fans will be delighted this appears to be done as Meslier is a keeper with huge potential and this could look a shrewd investment in the years to come.

