Further details emerge as Leeds United close in on agreement with key figure

Marcelo Bielsa is set to sign a new deal to stay at Leeds United early next week and he is poised to agree a contract that will run until next year with an option of a further 12 months.

The Argentinian is rightly loved by all connected to the Whites as he ended their 16-year stay outside the Premier League as his side won the Championship in the season just gone. Not only has he brought success but the stylish, high-intensity way the team play has caught the eye.

Therefore, agreeing terms with the ex-Chile chief was a priority and it appears as though owner Andrea Radrizzani has had a breakthrough on that front.

That’s after Football Insider revealed that Bielsa will sign on the dotted line in the coming days and they expect that an initial one-year deal will be announced with the options of a further year after that.

Such news will delight Leeds and attention can then switch to improving the squad as Bielsa is sure to want new faces through the door ahead of the Premier League campaign which starts in mid-September.

1 of 12 A v Wigan 1-1 1-2 1-3 0-2

The verdict

This is obviously great news for Leeds United, although Bielsa was never going to walk away now as he prepares for the challenge of the Premier League.

Nevertheless, it was something that needed sorting quickly and it appears as though an agreement has been reached.

Now, it’s about building the squad and attracting players is going to be easier as the chance to play for Bielsa will appeal to many out there.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.