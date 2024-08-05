Highlights Hugo Bueno prefers Champions League football, making Celtic and Feyenoord his top choices over Leeds United if he is allowed to leave Wolves.

Hugo Bueno would prefer to join Celtic over Leeds United as he prioritises Champions League football if he is allowed to leave Wolves before the transfer deadline.

The left-back is highly-rated at Molineux, but he is behind Rayan Ait-Nouri in the pecking order, so there has been talk that he could depart on loan this month.

It has been claimed that Celtic and Feyenoord are tracking Bueno, whilst Leeds are also known to be admirers of the 21-year-old, as Daniel Farke looks for more competition in that area of the pitch.

However, TEAMtalk has revealed that if Bueno does leave Wolves on a temporary basis, he would prefer to go to a club that is in the Champions League.

Hugo Bueno transfer latest

Therefore, that would put Celtic and Feyenoord at the top of the queue, as both clubs are guaranteed to be in the group stages of Europe’s elite competition this season, where they will play at least eight games as part of the new setup.

Interestingly, the update does add that Wolves are still reluctant to let Bueno leave, although that stance could change before the deadline, particularly if the Spain U21 international does push for a move.

Even though he would be the only natural left-back cover for Ait-Nouri, centre-back Toti Gomes has played in that position before, whilst boss Gary O’Neil utilised the experienced Matt Doherty in that role at times last season.

Hugo Bueno Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League stats Appearances 43 Starts 23 Goals 0 Assists 1 Minutes played 2,051 Source: FBRef

Leeds United must look elsewhere for new left-back

This is a blow for Leeds, as Bueno would have been an outstanding addition for the Whites.

He is a good, technical footballer, and he has real pace and quality on the ball, which makes him a useful attacking outlet, which is what Farke wants from that role.

But, you can understand why he would want to join a Champions League club if it’s possible, as it’s the highest level of football and will no doubt help his development as a player.

From Leeds’ perspective, it’s about moving on and identifying other targets, as you can be sure that they have several names on their list.

Junior Firpo was much-improved last season, and if he stays fit then he will be a very good player at this level, but there is a lack of natural cover behind the former Barcelona man.

Plus, Firpo is entering the final year of his contract at Elland Road, so there’s a possibility that he could move on this summer if a suitable offer arrives.

If that was to happen, bringing in a quality left-back becomes a real priority, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

Leeds United’s summer transfer plans

After a pre-season that saw Leeds win every game, including a 2-1 success over La Liga Valencia last time out, it’s fair to say that Farke’s side are in good shape heading into the new season.

The sale of Crysencio Summerville was a blow, even if it was understandable, and it could give them some freedom to bring players in.

On the whole, though, there’s no major surgery that’s required to this Leeds squad, even if they could do with some additions to beef up a few positions in the squad.

Some fans will feel midfield is a priority, along with depth at left-back and maybe another forward player following Summerville’s exit.

Leeds start their Championship campaign at home to Portsmouth on Saturday.