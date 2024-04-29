Highlights Jermain Defoe reveals interest in Sunderland head coach role, aims to attract young top players.

Former Sunderland favourite Jermain Defoe has revealed that he has had informal talks with the club over their head coach role, as he explained how he would help the team progress.

Jermain Defoe interested in Sunderland head coach role

The Black Cats have endured a miserable campaign, as they sit 15th in the Championship table with nothing to play for on the final day.

A key reason for the underwhelming season has been the managerial decisions made by the board, as they harshly sacked Tony Mowbray, with his replacement Mick Beale struggling to make a positive impact.

The ex-Rangers chief lasted just two months in the role before he was dismissed, with Mike Dodds in charge on an interim basis until the summer.

So, the club are now searching for a new boss ahead of next season, and Defoe revealed his interest in the job earlier this month.

Despite his lack of experience as a manager, the former England international is a well-respected figure on Wearside after two spells at the Stadium of Light as a player, and it’s clear he has a love for the club.

Jermain Defoe on Sunderland job

It remains to be seen whether Defoe will emerge as a serious contender for the vacancy, but the 41-year-old told the Sunderland Echo how he has had discussions with key figures at the club, as he explained how he would make the Black Cats an attractive option for players if he did take charge.

“I've had no interview or anything like that and like I said before when we spoke, I spoke about the people that want to come with me and even in the background, certain players that I know that I can attract, young top players in the country that I can attract to try and get the club back into the Premier League.

“I've had those sorts of discussions. So nothing's changed really, but I've not had an interview. I went to the Leeds-Sunderland game and just watched the team and stuff like that. So that's it.”

Sunderland set for huge summer

The lack of managerial experience is obviously going to be an issue for Defoe, as Sunderland would be a massive first job for anyone.

But, he clearly has pedigree in the game, and these young coaches do need chances if they are to make their mark.

Ultimately, though, there’s a lot of pressure on Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman this summer because the fans are rightly demanding improvements on this season.

Whoever does take charge is going to inherit an unbalanced squad, and there will also be a spotlight on recruitment, because it simply hasn’t been good enough in recent windows, which can’t go on. Plus, there’s a real likelihood that Jack Clarke will depart, and he will be tough to replace.

So, it’s a critical few months coming up for Sunderland, and they need to get a lot right if they are to be challenging for promotion next season, which has to be the aim given the stature of the club.