Further details emerge as interest steps up in Derby County

Carlisle Capital have been named as one of the interested parties looking to do a deal to buy Derby County.

As has been well-documented, the Rams are in administration after a series of off-field problems left the Rams in serious trouble over the past few months.

Now, the priority for those running the club on a day-to-day basis is to find a new buyer and there has been plenty of interest in purchasing the Championship side.

Despite knowing there were investors looking at Derby, fans didn’t know exactly who they were. However, Sky News have confirmed today that Carlisle Capital, which is run by members of the Binnie family, have made enquiries.

They are an American family investment firm that have a portfolio of media and industrial assets. Interestingly, the update claims they are one of five credible parties thought to have made contact with the administrators, but they stress that are still ‘serious doubts’ about whether a deal can go through because of Derby’s financial position.

Wayne Rooney’s side are currently bottom of the second tier after they were hit with a 12-point deduction.

The verdict

This is good for the fans as it gives them an idea of the type of people that are interested in the club, so they will no doubt be checking out the Binnie family and Carlisle Capital.

It’s also encouraging that there are five credible parties looking to buy the club as we know how complicated these deals can be.

There will still be a lot of work to do before an agreement is reached and Derby fans will be waiting anxiously for more concrete updates moving forward.

