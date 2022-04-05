Further details emerge as Hull City prepare for busy summer transfer window

Hull City are targeting four main deals in the summer transfer window as the new owner prepares to back Shota Arveladze.

Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali completed his deal for the Tigers earlier this year but he had little time to make his mark as there were just days left in the January transfer window.

Therefore, the focus is already on next season and the Hull Daily Mail have revealed that the owner is going to fund four main signings.

They state that a new keeper, two wingers and a striker will be the deals that the club are looking to get done ahead of the new season.

Bringing in attacking reinforcements is no surprise as scoring goals has been the major problem for Hull this season, with the team having managed just 33 goals in their 40 games so far, with Keane Lewis-Potter the only player close to getting to double figures in the campaign.

Further additions could also be made as the club weigh up what to do with eight players who are out of contract in the summer.

The verdict

This is a crucial summer for Hull City as anyone who has seen them play this season will recognise that the squad needs a lot of work doing to it, particularly if they are to push on as the new owner hopes.

Most will agree that forward players have to be the priority, whilst a new number one would be welcome too.

So, this is a positive update for the support but it obviously comes down to the recruitment team to ensure they bring in the right quality players for next season.

