Further details emerge as Hull City join Championship rivals in transfer chase for Sunderland man

Hull City had been keen on a deal for Luke O’Nien this summer but they fear they will be priced out of a deal due to the wage demands of the Sunderland man.

The 27-year-old was one of the standout performers for the Black Cats as they reached the play-offs last season, starring in central defence for much of the campaign.

However, with his contract expiring in the summer, there was always a worry for Sunderland that O’Nien would move on.

Unsurprisingly, there are a host of Championship clubs keeping tabs on the versatile player, with Middlesbrough, Luton Town and Millwall credited with an interest in the past.

The Tigers were another club that were keen on O’Nien, but Hull Live have revealed that a move to the KCOM Stadium seems highly unlikely.

They have explained that the former Wycombe man is likely to be out of the wage structure that Grant McCann has to operate under, and that O’Nien already has bigger financial offers on the table.

Sunderland remain hopeful of keeping O’Nien despite the Championship interest.

The verdict

This is a blow for Hull as O’Nien would’ve been a brilliant signing for the side as he is a reliable performer who can fill in a few positions.

But, it was always going to be tough for them to do a deal considering the level of interest in the player and the fact that Sunderland will be able to offer him a decent salary.

So, if it’s not to be, they need to move on as it’s clear that McCann’s squad needs new additions as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.