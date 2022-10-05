Further details emerge as Hull City closing in on managerial appointment

Pedro Martins is set to sign a three-year contract with Hull City after agreeing to become the Tigers’ new head coach, the Hull Daily Mail have reported.

Acun Ilicali parted company with previous boss Shota Arveladze on the eve of Hull’s clash with Luton Town on Friday night after the East Riding of Yorkshire outfit lost five matches on the spin before the international break.

Andy Dawson took caretaker charge against the Hatters in a 2-0 defeat and will do so once again this evening when Wigan Athletic visit the MKM Stadium, but he will be watched on by Martins from the stands.

The 52-year-old, who won three Greek Super League titles with Olympiacos, was flown from Portugal on Ilicali’s private aeroplane on Tuesday as eagle-eyed Hull fans noticed it had taken to the skies and landed near the city of Porto.

And having spent parts of today in negotiations, Martins will now sign a contract until 2025 with Hull to become their new boss, and he is expected to bring four members of staff from his time in Greece along with him.

Prior to his stint at Olympiacos, Martins managed the likes of Vitoria Guimaraes and Rio Ave in his native country, whilst he also earned one cap for the Portugal national team during his playing days.

The Verdict

Martins is somewhat of a coup for Hull due to the fact he’s been linked with more high-profile jobs since his Olympiacos departure earlier this summer – namely the vacancy at Wolves.

No-one could have foreseen him coming to the Championship, but Acun Ilicali has seemingly managed to convince Martins that the project on offer is worth investing in.

With Hull’s multitude of international talent, it is probably the right move in going for another overseas appointment, but unlike Arveladze, Martins has a track record of success at a good level.

Whilst some EFL experience would have been nice, plenty of managers have come into the Championship with no experience of the league and done well, and the potential appointment of Martins certainly brings some optimism.