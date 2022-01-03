Further details emerge as Fulham battle European teams for 27-y/o midfielder

Fulham are hoping to strike an initial loan deal for Celta Vigo’s Okay Yokuslu as Marco Silva looks to strengthen his squad.

The Cottagers have enjoyed a strong season so far, with the Londoners well positioned to secure an immediate return back to the Premier League.

However, recent stutters have shown that reinforcements may be needed and reports have suggested that Turkish international Yokuslu is a target.

And, according to Foot Mercato reporter Sébastien Denis, Fulham are in the race to land the defensive midfielder, as he explained the deal they are hoping to reach with the La Liga outfit.

“Info: concrete contact between Bordeaux and Celta Vigo midfielder Okay Yokuşlu. Fulham wants a loan with a compulsory purchase option. Galatasaray is on it but the player does not want to return to Turkey.”

If the 27-year-old does move to the capital, Fulham will be getting a player who has impressed in England before, as Yokuslu enjoyed a positive six-month loan spell with West Brom in the top-flight last season.

Despite Albion suffering relegation, Yokuslu emerged as one of their positives due to his displays.

The verdict

This would be a smart signing for Fulham and the fans will be pleased that they are after someone who could have a big impact on the team.

Clearly, the financial aspect of the deal means they would rather a loan, and if it does include an obligation to pay, you would imagine that Celta Vigo will expect.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the coming weeks but you would expect Yokuslu to be on the move before the deadline.

