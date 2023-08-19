Highlights Borussia Dortmund remains interested in signing Armel Bella-Kotchap, but they need to sell players first.

Southampton paid €10m for Bella-Kotchap and are looking for around €25m if they sell him.

Southampton may need to find a replacement for Bella-Kotchap as they lack depth in the central defense.

Borussia Dortmund remain interested in signing Armel Bella-Kotchap from Southampton, although any deal could depend on the German side moving players on first.

Dortmund keen on Armel Bella-Kotchap

The centre-back only joined the Saints last year from Bochum, in a deal that was seen as a real coup for Southampton at the time given Bella-Kotchap’s potential.

The 21-year-old would go on to make 24 appearances for the club in the top-flight, and whilst he impressed on occasions, it was a disappointing campaign on the whole, as the south coast side were relegated to the Championship.

Given his ability and potential, it’s perhaps no surprise there is interest in the German international, and it was revealed that Dortmund were keen on bringing the player back to the Bundesliga.

However, in a fresh development, Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath stated that the Champions League side are not in a position to fund a move at the moment.

“Armel Bella-Kotchap, 21, has been on Borussia Dortmund’s radar this summer but the Bundesliga club will need to see players depart before they move for the Germany international.”

How much will Armel Bella-Kotchap cost?

Southampton paid around €10m to sign Bella-Kotchap, in what was a shrewd bit of business by the club, and they are well positioned to make a decent profit on the player despite their relegation.

It has been claimed that the club want around €25m for the defender, and whilst it remains to be seen if they receive such a fee, they will surely expect to double their money.

With three years left on his contract and no release clause, Saints are not under pressure to cash in, but they will recognise that the player is keen on playing at the highest level as he looks to make the German national team squad for Euro 2024.

Will Southampton replace Bella-Kotchap if he leaves?

The youngster is currently out injured, so Russell Martin hasn’t been in a position where he is working with the player on a daily basis, which in a way is a positive as Bella-Kotchap isn’t integral to Southampton right now.

Nevertheless, there is a lack of depth in central defence, and the fact they conceded four goals against Norwich City shows that it’s an area they can improve.

So, if Bella-Kotchap moves on, it leaves the boss with one less option at the back, and that’s something he will certainly look to rectify ahead of the deadline, which is September 1.

Southampton summer transfer plans

Following on from that, it’s sure to be a very busy end to the window for Southampton, and Martin will have more than one position that he is keen to strengthen.

It was always going to be a hectic summer, and that’s proven to be the case, with the club making big money on the back of sales of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia.

You would think that money is available to make the necessary quality additions that Martin wants, and the early games of the season have shown that major work isn’t required to this group. There’s a good base there, but they need more additions to help them cope over what is a demanding season.

Southampton take on Plymouth in the Championship’s early game today.