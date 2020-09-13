Further details emerge as Derby County poised to sign 22-y/o international

Derby County finally appear to have made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Kamil Jozwiak, with the winger expected to sign for the Championship side early next week.

It’s no secret that Phillip Cocu is desperate for attacking reinforcements and the Rams have been admirers of Jozwiak for some time but the East Midlands outfit had failed to agree a fee with Lech Poznan for the Polish international.

However, that appears to have changed now, with Przeglad Sportowy revealing that an initial €4m fee has been agreed with the clubs, which is why the wide man was not involved as Lech Poznan drew 3-3 with Slask Wroclaw last night.

They also add that Jozwiak will head to England in the coming days to finalise the move and an announcement could be made as early as Tuesday.

Derby’s need for more quality in the final third was evident yesterday as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Reading, whilst they also failed to score against League Two Barrow in the League Cup the week before.

The verdict

This is great news for Derby as they are in need of a new winger and Jozwiak is someone who has real quality on the ball and he weighs in with goals.

As well as that, at 22-years-old, he is a signing that could make a huge impact in the years to come, so the club will be eager to get this over the line.

Cocu will hope that it’s the first of many in terms of recruitment as the defeat yesterday showed the Rams are weak in key areas.

