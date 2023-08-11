Highlights Barnsley have rejected an offer of up to £3m for Liam Kitching from Coventry, but Kitching is open to the move if a fee can be agreed.

Kitching's impressive performances as a defender played a big part in Barnsley's success last season, including their playoff final appearance.

Coventry may need to sign Kitching to replace Callum Doyle, who went on loan to Leicester, as he would be an ideal fit for their team and could quickly establish himself in the starting lineup.

Barnsley have turned down an offer worth up to £3m for Liam Kitching from Coventry, but the player would be open to the move.

Coventry have Liam Kitching offer rejected by Barnsley

The 23-year-old was a key figure for Barnsley as they reached the play-off final last season, with his impressive performances in defence playing a big part in their success.

Kitching was also impressive at Wembley, when the Tykes were unfortunate to lose to a late Josh Windass goal against Sheffield Wednesday.

Another year in League One meant interest in Kitching was inevitable, and it has been reported by the Barnsley Chronicle that Coventry saw an initial £2.5m offer rejected for the player. However, that may not be the end of the issue, as the update indicates Kitching would be keen on making the move to the Midlands if a fee can be agreed.

“Barnsley have rejected a bid for captain Liam Kitching from Coventry City this week, the Chronicle understands. The bid is thought to be for £2.5million, rising to £3million with add-ons, by last season’s Championship play-off finalists who are managed by ex Reds boss Mark Robins.

“Centre-back Kitching was made captain last week and signed a new contract last season until 2026 with a club option for another year. He is thought to be keen to test himself at a higher level.

“But the Reds are thought to have a higher valuation for him and are reluctant to lose more assets after selling captain Mads Andersen to Luton while last season’s loan star Bobby Thomas also joined Coventry from Burnley.”

Will Coventry return with another offer?

It remains to be seen whether the Sky Blues make another bid for Kitching, but there’s every chance they knew the first offer was going to be rejected, as most would agree it falls below Kitching’s value, even if it was a decent sum.

Given his importance to Barnsley, the fact he has years on his contract, and his ability to get better, you would think the Yorkshire outfit will want a package of around £4m including add-ons before they consider cashing in.

Mark Robins has been backed in the market this summer, with Coventry making some eye-catching additions as they spend the money brought in by Viktor Gyokeres. Plus, there is a feeling that Gustavo Hamer could leave before the deadline, and the new owner has shown he will support Robins in trying to improve the overall squad after potentially losing the two key men.

Do Coventry need to sign Liam Kitching?

Callum Doyle was the left centre-back for the Sky Blues last season, and he was outstanding, so it was a blow for Robins when the player went to Leicester on loan from Manchester City for the current campaign.

As a result, someone for that position would be welcome, and you have to say that Kitching would be the ideal fit.

He plays a similar role for Barnsley, he is physically aggressive, he can use the ball well, and he should only get better. So, it would be a real smart bit of business for Coventry if they can pull it off, and you can be sure that Kitching would establish himself in the XI very quickly.