Norwich City youngster Alex Matos will join Chelsea this summer after an agreement was reached between the two clubs.

Who is Chelsea target Alex Matos?

The 18-year-old is highly-rated by the Canaries, and he has impressed as a wide man and in a more central role. That form has caught the eye of others, and it’s been known for some time that the Blues were keen on bringing Matos on.

Such was their interest, the teenager actually joined Chelsea on trial earlier this year, where it was said that he impressed in a development game playing alongside N’Golo Kante in a behind closed doors fixture, as he continued his recovery from injury.

Therefore, the move has been on the cards for some time, and TEAMtalk have now revealed that Chelsea will sign Matos on a free transfer initially, although the Canaries will receive a sell-on.

“A deal has been agreed for Matos to join Chelsea officially on July 1st. As part of the deal Norwich and Chelsea have agreed a sell-on clause in his contract as part of the compensation for his transfer.”

Due to his age, Norwich would have been entitled to compensation if nothing was agreed between the clubs, which could have ultimately been decided by a tribunal. However, it’s always preferable for the clubs to come to an agreement before that, which has been the case here.

Chelsea have been very aggressive with their recruitment since Todd Boehly completed his takeover of the club, and that hasn’t been restricted to the first-team, with Matos to become the latest youngster brought in to strengthen their academy.

How big a blow is this for Norwich City?

Naturally, Norwich City would have wanted Matos to stay at the club, work his way into the first-team and eventually establish himself as a regular. And, given his quality and potential, there’s every chance that could have happened. But, this is the risk you run when a player enters the final months of his deal, and the overall system means clubs are vulnerable in this situation.

So, when it’s known that the player wants to go, the club will know that they need to make sure they get the right deal. Here, Norwich clearly feel Matos is someone who could command a decent fee in the future, so they have prioritised that in negotiations with Chelsea.

Now, the move will go ahead in the summer, and it will be interesting to see if this does work out for the youngster, or if he may regret leaving Norwich so soon.