Further details emerge as Charlton Athletic step up hunt for new boss

Charlton Athletic hope to announce Lee Bowyer’s successor before the end of the week, after his resignation was confirmed this morning.

Just got off the phone to #cafc owner Thomas Sandgaard. His plan is to have appointment sorted by the end of the week. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) March 15, 2021

It has been a whirlwind day for the Addicks, with news quickly emerging that the 44-year-old was departing, ahead of seemingly taking up the top job at Birmingham City.

Bowyer’s decision to leave the Londoners with just 11 games left to play in the League One season has left the club in a difficult position, particularly as they are still just about in the mix for a top-six finish.

Therefore, a swift appointment would be preferred, and owner Thomas Sandgaard has told reporter Richard Cawley that they plan to have a new manager in place by Friday.

“Just got off the phone to #cafc owner Thomas Sandgaard. His plan is to have appointment sorted by the end of the week.”

In the meantime, assistant Johnnie Jackson will lead the team for the clash against Bristol Rovers at The Valley tomorrow, but there could be a new man in the dugout for the weekend trip to take on Wimbledon.

The verdict

The fact the owner is delivering a message like this suggests that he is confident of securing a new boss, and that news should please the fans.

Obviously, losing a manager at this stage of the campaign is far from ideal, but Charlton are an attractive option and are still in with a shout of a play-off place, even if it will be tough.

So, now the focus for the team has to be on getting three points tomorrow, and then waiting to see who does come through the door.

