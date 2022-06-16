Further details emerge as Cardiff City try to finalise ambitious Gareth Bale move

Cardiff City are said to be ‘confident’ of sealing a blockbuster move to sign Gareth Bale and have put down an initial two-year deal to the player.

The Welsh legend is on the lookout for a new club after his contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer and an emotional switch to the Bluebirds has been suggested as a possibility.

And, according to Foot Mercato, there is a belief at Cardiff that the deal will get done.

They claim that the Championship side have offered Bale a two-year deal with the option of extending that by 12 months and they are ‘rather confident’ that they will be able get the forward in.

Now, Bale is thought to be assessing his options but the prospect of moving to the Bluebirds is one that appeals to him.

The former Southampton man is set to line up for his country at the World Cup in Qatar that begins in November, so his priority is to find a club that will give him the minutes he needs ahead of the major tournament.

The verdict

This would be a brilliant signing for Cardiff and as it seems as though there is a real chance of it happening.

From Cardiff’s perspective, they can’t really do much more, as they’ve put an offer on the table and Bale will know they are doing all they can in terms of the finances.

So, it’s ultimately going to be down to the player and you would expect an announcement on his future in the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.