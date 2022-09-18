Further details emerge as Cardiff City begin search for Steve Morison’s successor

Mark Hudson is thought to be in the frame to succeed Steve Morison at Cardiff City, with the former defender planning to make the side more aggressive.

The 40-year-old, who made over 150 appearances for the club as a player, has been first-team coach with the Bluebirds for nearly a year now.

And, it was confirmed this afternoon that he would be stepping up to takeover on a caretaker basis after Morison’s surprise dismissal was announced by the Championship side.

Now, the hierarchy have begun the search for his successor and Wales Online have revealed that Hudson is certainly in the thinking.

The update states that he will be given the chance to show what he can do, indicating that a new man hasn’t already been lined up by the board.

Furthermore, they claim that Hudson has made it clear that he would make the team more aggressive moving forward, as he looks to help the side up the table after a poor start to the campaign that has seen the team pick up 11 points from ten games.

Do Cardiff City and Swansea City have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 Both clubs have played in the Premier League in the past five years. Yes No

The verdict

This is a decision that came as a shock as Cardiff made major changes in the summer and you would’ve expected Morison to be given more time to get his ideas across.

But, the board want to go in a new direction and it sounds as though Hudson has a chance of taking over permanently in the future.

Whether that’s the right call is open to debate but you would think that plenty of potential candidates will be sounded out before a final call is made and the international break gives more time to make that happen.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.