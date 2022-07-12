Further details emerge as Burnley strike seven-figure transfer agreement for 20-cap international

Championship outfit Burnley have agreed a £2.5m deal to lure Anderlecht midfielder Josh Cullen to Turf Moor, according to this morning’s report from Football Insider.

The 26-year-old previously plied his trade under Vincent Kompany prior to the former Belgium international’s departure to the Clarets this summer, with the latter already moving to secure another ex-Anderlecht player in Taylor Harwood-Bellis on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City.

They have also secured deals for Scott Twine, Luke McNally, CJ Egan-Riley and Samuel Bastien, with the fee generated by Nick Pope’s sale to Newcastle United helping to fund these moves.

And with Nathan Collins reportedly set to make a £21m move to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, that could see more players arrive at Turf Moor with Cullen set to become Kompany’s sixth signing in Lancashire so far this summer.

According to Football Insider, Cullen completed his medical yesterday and is set to put pen to paper on a four-year deal to secure a long-term stay at Turf Moor, with the club’s interest dating back to April.

The Clarets are set to pay £2.5m to secure his services, with the Irishman’s former club West Ham United in line to receive 20% of this fee.

The Verdict:

With Collins set for a move away, it makes sense to get this deal over the line considering how much he’s admired by Kompany and he could be one of the first names on the teamsheet for many years to come.

This type of signing also shows real ambition by the Clarets and will help to soften the blow of Collins’ imminent departure, whilst also giving the manager a real chance to transform his squad this summer.

Although he already has some top-quality players at his disposal, Kompany should be allowed to put his own stamp on his team and with the funds he has had at his disposal, he has already been able to make a real difference.

Getting a goalkeeper over the line has to be the next priority and with more money set to come in from another big sale, they could probably spend a considerable amount on filling the void Nick Pope has left, with Wayne Hennessey being heavily linked with a move to Nottingham Forest.

Cullen is yet another player that could stay at the club for the long term along with the likes of Egan-Riley and Twine – one reason why this is a great addition.