Norwich City’s Milot Rashica is keen on staying with Galatasaray despite reports claiming the winger could join Burnley following their Premier League return.

Will Milot Rahica leave Norwich permanently?

The Kosovo international was a high-profile arrival for the Canaries when they were a newly-promoted top-flight side in the summer of 2021, however it’s fair to say his year with the club didn’t go to plan, as he scored just once in 31 games as the side were relegated.

Therefore, a transfer was agreed at the start of the current campaign, with Rashica linking up with Turkish giants Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

His time in Istanbul is going well, as Rashica has established himself as a regular as Gala look to win the title ahead of bitter rivals Fenerbahce - and they are currently three points above them at the top of the table.

So, it was surprising to see reports emerge on Monday claiming that the Clarets were set to bring Rashica to Turf Moor this summer, in a deal that would be in excess of £11m.

Yet, speaking to the Turkish media, Rashica’s representative, Aykut Erçetin, made it clear that the player wants to remain where he is.

“Milot Rashica is very happy to be in Galatasaray and in Turkey. Milot Rashica's heart is in favour of staying in Galatasaray. He has become the indispensable name of the first 11. Okan (Buruk) is very pleased with Milot Rashica's contribution to both attack and defence. He is completely focused on the championship. His goal is to become a champion in Galatasaray.”

Norwich will want permanent sale this summer

As mentioned, Rashica’s time at Carrow Road hasn’t gone to plan, and with the club set for another year outside the top-flight, which brings more financial pressure, then it’s inevitable that they will want to cash in this summer. And, in truth, they won’t mind where the player goes as long as they recoup as much money as possible.

Given the number of quality wingers Burnley already have, this was a surprising link, as you wouldn’t have thought Rashica was a definite upgrade on what Vincent Kompany already has at his disposal, whilst his previous performances in the Premier League would be a concern.

Clearly though, Rashica is enjoying his time with Galatasaray, and if he can help them over the line to win the title, the appeal of remaining in Turkey, and the Champions League football that will follow, is going to be huge, so you’d think an agreement would be reached.