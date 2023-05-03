Burnley have made a higher offer to Ryan Kent than Fenerbahce as they look to win the race for the Rangers player.

Will Ryan Kent leave Rangers?

The winger has been a key player for the Ibrox side over the years, which includes starring as they reached the Europa League final last year. However, his contract is expiring in the summer and boss Michael Beale recently hinted that those yet to agree new terms would be on the move.

Therefore, Kent is available on a free, and it’s been suggested for some time that he is a player on the radar of Burnley, as Vincent Kompany’s side prepare for life back in the Premier League.

However, the 26-year-old is attracting interest from elsewhere as well, with Fenerbahce known to be admirers.

And, according to Football Insider, both the Clarets and the Turkish top-flight side have made an offer to Kent, but they crucially state that Burnley’s offer is the better financial package for the attacker.

Burnley will hope that, combined with the prospect of Premier League football, will be enough for the ex-Liverpool man to join them over the Istanbul outfit.

Should Kent leave Rangers, it will be on the back of a disappointing season both individually and collectively for the side. He has managed just three goals in the league, whilst he was replaced at half-time in the Scottish cup semi-final defeat to Celtic last time out, a result which means Rangers will end the campaign without a trophy.

Kent could thrive at Burnley

On a free transfer, this is a potentially exciting move for Burnley as whilst Kent hasn’t always impressed for Rangers, he is a class player on his day, and he has shone for them in Europe, which suggests he can raise his game for big occasions.

Capable of playing in a few attacking positions, he will bring more pace and creativity to the Burnley side, and Kompany will back himself to be the manager that can get him to flourish and add more goals to his game.

This is obviously a huge summer for the Clarets as they look to strengthen their squad to help them in the top-flight, and Kent would be a good start to the window. It remains to be seen whether Fenerbahce return with another offer, but, as it stands, it seems likely Kent will be playing his football at Turf Moor next season.