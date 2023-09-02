Highlights Bristol Rovers fail to sign Jonson Clarke-Harris in a deal worth £800,000 due to late submission of deal sheets. A massive setback for the club.

Clarke-Harris is a prolific goalscorer and would have been a great addition to the team. Bristol Rovers are now lacking in the striker department.

Bristol Rovers will have to move on from this disappointment and work with their current squad until January. They may consider the free agent market but must improve their performance on the pitch.

Bristol Rovers had reached a broad agreement with Peterborough United for Jonson Clarke-Harris around a week ago, but they failed to complete the move in time.

It has been a very busy and productive summer for Joey Barton, who has reshaped his Bristol Rovers squad ahead of what he hopes will be a play-off push this season.

However, the club had been looking to add a striker, and it emerged last night that they had agreed a deal with Peterborough, worth an initial £800,000, to sign Clarke-Harris.

The number nine has been prolific in the third tier over the years, which includes scoring 27 goals last season. Therefore, it would have been a real coup for Barton’s side had they managed to get this deal over the line.

But, the transfer didn’t happen, as journalist Dan Hargreaves confirmed that the deal sheet had been submitted too late.

“The club-record deal for Jonson Clarke-Harris is OFF. Deal sheets were not submitted in time. Heartbreaking news for Rovers who saw JCH as the missing piece of the top 6 puzzle.”

And, in a further update today, reporterDarren Witcoop revealed that a broad agreement between the clubs had actually been agreed in the week, yet it still wasn’t finalised ahead of the 11pm deadline.

“Jonson Clarke-Harris saw a return from Peterborough to Bristol Rovers fall through late on. So much haggling, waiting and then the clock beat all parties. Early stages of £800,000 deal was initially in place a week ago. Clubs will never learn.”

How big a blow is this for Bristol Rovers?

There’s no doubt this is a massive setback for Rovers, because, as mentioned, Clarke-Harris is almost a guarantee of goals at this level, so to have brought him back to the Memorial Stadium would have been a sensational bit of business.

After his 27 goals last season, he is already on two in five this season, and he brings a lot to any side in League One with his physicality and quality up top.

When you look at Barton’s squad, it also seems apparent they are short in the striker department. So, whilst he may be pleased with the overall state of the group, if you don’t have a goalscorer, or are reliant on one or two players, it can become difficult.

What next for Bristol Rovers?

But, you can be sure the boss isn’t dwelling on the negative. The reality is that Bristol Rovers haven’t signed Clarke-Harris, and there’s nothing they can do about it now, and it will be interesting to see if they revisit the move in January.

The club may consider the free agent market, but, more realistically, this is what they have until January, and it’s down to the current group to step up and try to improve after what has been a disappointing start to the campaign.

Bristol Rovers are back in action this afternoon when they host Lincoln City, seeking their second league win of the season.