Highlights Scott Twine is set to join Bristol City on loan from Burnley, with no option to buy.

Liam Manning, who previously worked with Twine at MK Dons, played a key role in securing this deal.

Twine has a point to prove and the manager's style of play at Bristol City is expected to help him regain his form.

Bristol City are set to complete the signing of Scott Twine from Burnley, although he will only join on a loan with no option to buy.

Bristol City set to complete signing of Scott Twine

The attacking midfielder joined the Clarets in the summer of 2022 but he endured a tough campaign individually as Vincent Kompany’s side won the Championship title, with injuries restricting his progress.

Therefore, a summer move was always on the cards, and Twine has spent the season so far with Hull City, scoring four goals and registering three assists for Liam Rosenior’s side in 25 appearances.

Despite that, there had been talks that Burnley could recall Twine to send him to the Robins, and The Athletic has now revealed that’s exactly what is happening.

“Scott Twine is set to be recalled from his spell at Hull City by Burnley to join Bristol City on loan. Discussions are currently taking place but if all goes according to plan, the 24-year-old is set to move from one Championship club to another until the end of the season.

“Bristol City are not expected to have an option to sign Twine permanently at the end of the six month loan.”

Liam Manning is key to this deal

With Twine having featured regularly for Hull, this is a coup for Bristol City and you would imagine the decisive factor in getting this deal done is Liam Manning.

The Robins’ chief worked with Twine at MK Dons, and it proved to be an outstanding season for the player, as he managed to score 20 goals and record 13 assists in League One.

Such form made him one of the most exciting talents in the EFL, which prompted Burnley to splash out to bring Twine to Turf Moor.

So, they will hope that reuniting with Manning will allow Twine to flourish once more, which will increase his value, or potentially see him return to Burnley as part of their squad next season, something that is more likely if they are relegated.

Meanwhile, with Andi Weimann having joined West Brom on loan for the rest of the season, Twine’s arrival will provide them with another option in the final third.

Scott Twine has a point to prove

Finally, for the reasons outlined above, this is also a great move for Twine.

Related Rangers considering January transfer swoop for Bristol City player Rangers are looking at Cameron Pring as a potential replacement for Ridvan Yilmaz

Whilst he has done quite well at Hull, it’s fair to say that he hasn’t lived up to the hype since that campaign at MK Dons, but he is now working with a manager he knows well. Crucially, the style of play that Manning adopts will be suited to his game, allowing him to get back to his best.

That makes this the perfect switch for all parties, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the summer, as whilst there is no option to buy included, if this goes well it’s surely going to be something Bristol City prioritise ahead of next season.