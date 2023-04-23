Bristol City are set to complete the signing of Ross McCrorie from Aberdeen in the summer for around £2m.

Who is Ross McCrorie?

The 25-year-old came through the ranks at Rangers and whilst he made over 50 appearances for the Ibrox outfit over the years, he struggled to truly establish himself as a regular, so he had various loan spells to get more minutes.

One of those included a spell with Aberdeen, and his move was made permanent in February 2021. Since then, McCrorie has excelled for the Dons, whether he has been asked to play centre-back, midfield or, as has been the case recently, as a wing-back.

His form has also seen Scotland boss Steve Clarke take notice, as McCrorie has featured in the squad for the national team on occasions in the past, although he is yet to make his senior debut.

It’s been apparent that Aberdeen are going to face a battle to keep hold of McCrorie beyond the summer, and reports intensified earlier this month claiming the Robins were keen on the player.

And, the BBC have revealed that a move is now likely to happen, as they confirmed the two clubs are in ‘advanced talks’ over a £2m agreement that will see McCrorie join in the summer.

McCrorie played the full game as Aberdeen continued their fine form with a 2-0 win over Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday afternoon.

This would be a smart addition for Nigel Pearson

We know that Bristol City aren’t going to be in a position to splash the cash this summer, so they will instead need to search for bargains and some cheaper deals, and the Scottish league does represent good value for players. And, at £2m, you’d have to say that this would be a very smart bit of business from the Championship side.

McCrorie is a player that is about to enter his peak years, and his ability to feature in different roles is going to appeal to Pearson. Plus, the fact he has captained Aberdeen shows he is a leader and someone who has the sort of character that the boss will want.

It’s going to be a busy summer at Ashton Gate, and the fans will know they may be losing a star talent in Alex Scott, but that sale will bring funds in, and spending a fraction of that on McCrorie will be good business.