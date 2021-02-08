Further details emerge as Bolton weigh up move for free agent

Joel Lynch is set to continue training with Bolton Wanderers as he looks to earn a contract with the League Two side.

The versatile defender, who can play at centre-back and left-back, has been a free agent since leaving Sunderland in the summer, and remains on the lookout for a new club.

Having trained with Southend earlier this year, Lynch then attracted interest from the Trotters, with Ian Evatt inviting the 33-year-old to join the group as he considered giving him a contract.

However, it was claimed earlier this morning that the ex-QPR man wouldn’t be signing for the club, but an update provided by the Bolton News now states that might not be the case.

They now say Lynch is set to have another stint training with Bolton, as he looks to earn a deal.

The report does outline the challenges the player faces though, as Ryan Delaney and Reiss Greenidge are two left-sided centre-backs in Evatt’s squad, whilst the busy schedule the team are about to embark on means it may be tough for Lynch to shine in training.

The verdict

It’s quite surprising that Lynch hasn’t managed to find a club, because he has good pedigree and is still only 33, so he should have a few years left in him yet.

From Bolton’s perspective, it makes sense to assess the player in training, and even though they have a few other options in his position, they’re conceding too many goals, so Lynch may be able to help.

Ultimately, you have to trust Evatt’s judgement on this one, as he will be watching Lynch closely, and a concrete decision should come in the next week.

