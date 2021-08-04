Further details emerge as Blackburn linked with swoop for 26-y/o attacker

Blackburn are unlikely to complete a deal for Ryan Hedges from Aberdeen this month.

Rovers have endured a frustrating window so far, with the club unable to bring in the players that they would’ve wanted to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season.

Despite that, there have been several players linked with a move to Ewood Park, with the Dons’ winger Hedges the latest thought to be a target for Tony Mowbray.

However, Lancashire Live have revealed that a deal for the 26-year-old is unlikely to happen before the deadline passes.

That doesn’t mean Hedges won’t join in the future, as he faces an uncertain future north of the border. That’s because his contract at Pittodrie expires next summer, so he could potentially leave on a free.

Aberdeen have been in negotiations with the player over extending his stay but talks have not progressed as they would’ve wanted over the past few months.

Middlesbrough have also been linked with a swoop for Hedges, with the Scottish Premiership side knowing this could be the last window to get a fee for the former Barnsley man.

The verdict

This will surely frustrate Blackburn fans as they will be desperate for the club to do some business in the window and Hedges would be a decent signing on paper.

He can play down either flank, is an direct threat and could give the team another source for goals, but this update suggests that a deal isn’t going to happen in this window anyway.

So, now it’s about moving onto the next target and it will be interesting to see what sort of business Rovers get done this month.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.