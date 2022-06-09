Further details emerge as Blackburn face battle to appoint former Celtic boss

Ronny Deila is expected to make a decision on his future over the weekend as Standard Liege rival Blackburn Rovers in trying to appoint the Norwegian.

The former Celtic chief is currently in charge of New York City, and he has done very well in America, winning the MLS Cup last year with the team.

Therefore, he is a manager who has emerged on Rovers’ radar, with reports claiming they are keen on appointing Deila as Tony Mowbray’s successor.

However, any move for the 46-year-old will be complicated, as the Lancashire Telegraph have revealed that Standard Liege are trying to appoint Deila ahead of the new Belgian season.

They have a close connection with the City Football Group, which New York City are part of, and it’s claimed they are pushing for an answer from Deila over the weekend at the latest.

With his current club also wanting to know where his future lies, it appears Deila will have to make a choice on his next move in the coming days.

The verdict

This has been a lengthy process for Blackburn and the fans are understandably frustrated, particularly as they appear to have missed out on a few targets already.

Deila would be a good appointment but it appears he has a big decision to make and it remains to be seen whether Rovers have done enough to convince him to join.

Ultimately, this one isn’t going to drag on for too long as Deila has a big call to make and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

