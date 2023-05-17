Birmingham City remain keen on bringing Krystian Bielik back to the club, whilst Derby County will be open to selling the defensive midfielder.

Will Krystian Bielik leave Derby?

The Polish international pushed for a move from the Rams last summer as he looked to play at a higher level than League One in order to win a place in his national team squad for the World Cup, with Bielik going on to feature for Poland in Qatar.

And, the 25-year-old had a good time at St. Andrew’s, featuring in 35 games for John Eustace’s side, where he generally impressed.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Birmingham Live has revealed that Blues are keen to bring Bielik back to the club, and reporter Leigh Curtis explained that Derby aren’t likely to stand in his way.

“He has one year remaining on his contract at Derby and is also their top earner, so an amicable parting of ways might be the best option for all parties.

“Derby could reinvest some of the money saved on wages in their reshaping of the squad, while Bielik gets the move that ticks his boxes in terms of his own ambitions. I would expect Derby to listen to offers for him because he will be a free agent next summer and a new contract looks extremely unlikely, meaning they are best off cashing in.”

However, it was claimed that clubs in Europe who had been interested in Bielik last summer, could once again show an interest in the former Arsenal man when the window opens.

Birmingham must push to get this deal done

From Blues’ perspective, this is a positive update, and you can be sure that they’re pushing to get Bielik back to the club. Of course, the situation may be complicated by their potential takeover, but if they can get the player back, it would be a major boost for Eustace and the squad.

Quite simply, when he is fit and available, Bielik is a top class player at Championship level, and it should be noted that he was available for the majority of the season that has just finished.

It’s no surprise that other clubs will be keeping tabs on the player, particularly as he could be available for a knockdown price due to his contract. But, he was settled at Blues, so they may hold an advantage, and it would be an excellent start to the window if Bielik returns.