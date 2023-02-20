Further details emerge as Birmingham City hit with EFL charge

Birmingham City could face a suspended points deduction as further details emerge on their charge from the EFL.

Once again the Football League have had to deal with issues surrounding Blues, this time concerning Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez who had looked to buy the club last year.

Despite extensive talks, the deal fell through but it had been claimed they were funding the club without the EFL’s approval for a period, which was to be investigated. And, it was announced on Monday evening that figures involved had been charged.

Now, the case will be referred to an independent disciplinary commission and the Mirror have opened up on the potential implications that has for Blues.

A range of punishments are possible, including a suspended points deduction, which happened to Rochdale when they were found guilty of a similar incident.

Furthermore, The Telegraph have revealed Richardson, Lopez and Matt Southall face the possibility of a ban from all forms of football if the charges are proven.

Blues still have other EFL charges hanging over them due to the uncertainty around the current owners and who is actually running the club.

The verdict

This is another worry for Birmingham but at least it doesn’t seem as though they won’t get a points deduction if the worst case is a suspended punishment.

However, this is just one of the issues concerning Blues and it’s going to delay any potential takeover as the EFL look into this and it’s just another problem that they didn’t need.

Now, it’s a case of waiting and seeing what the commission decides and all Blues fans will be hoping this can just be resolved quickly one way or another.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.