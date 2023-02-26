Further details emerge as Birmingham City dealt double injury blow

Birmingham City will be without Auston Trusty and Krystian Bielik for the next few weeks as their injury problems continue.

John Eustace’s side fell to a ninth defeat in 11 Championship games as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Luton Town on Saturday, although they didn’t get sucked closer to the relegation zone as their rivals lost.

Nevertheless, the form is a major worry but Blues haven’t been helped with the injury situation, with Dion Sanderson and Troy Deeney joining the growing list in the week.

Two other players who didn’t play were Trusty and Bielik, with reporter Richard Wilford explaining that Eustace gave a negative update on the pair when speaking after the game.

“John Eustace says Auston Trusty missed out for Birmingham against Luton with a calf injury. Could miss a couple of weeks. Time frame similar for Krystian Bielik, also a calf.”

This update means the duo will be absent for the huge fixture at bottom of the table Wigan Athletic this weekend, with the Latics able to move to within four points of Blues should they win.

The verdict

These injuries are really harming Birmingham as they just don’t have the quality in depth to be able to cope, which means it’s no surprise results have dipped a lot in recent weeks.

Trusty has been a reliable figure at the back this season and Bielik is a class act when he is fit, so there’s no denying that this will be a real blow for Eustace.

However, these things happen in football and it’s about focusing on Wigan as they look for what would be a huge three points on Saturday.

