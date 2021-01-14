Further details emerge as Aston Villa monitor EFL star

Aston Villa do hold an interest in Bournemouth’s David Brooks, but the Championship side will hold out for a significant fee before they consider cashing in on the attacking midfielder.

The Welsh international has been a key player for the Cherries this season, scoring three goals and registering five assists to help Jason Tindall’s men to third in the table.

Given he has also shone in the Premier League in the past, including hitting seven in the 18/19 campaign, it’s no surprise that Villa are thought to be keeping tabs on Brooks.

However, even though the 23-year-old is approaching the final 18 months of his contract, TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has revealed that the club have no intention of selling their star unless a ‘big bid’ is put down.

“One player Aston Villa are keen on, I’m told, is David Brooks down at Bournemouth.

“I think it would take a big bid to persuade the Cherries to sell Brooks; he’s a massive part of their own bid to get back into the Premier League.”

Dean Smith has had real success with raiding the Championship in previous windows, with Ezri Konsa, Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins currently starring for Villa.

The verdict

This isn’t really a surprise, because promotion to the Premier League is worth a huge amount, and Bournemouth’s chances of going up would decrease significantly if they lost Brooks.

Villa will know that, and they will also know they can try again in the summer, when Brooks will enter the final year of his deal.

So, whilst Bournemouth should be safe for now, they could face a battle to keep hold of their key man moving forward.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.