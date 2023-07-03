Aston Villa will sign West Brom youngster Rico Richards on a contract that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2025.

Who is Rico Richards?

The 19-year-old midfielder has come through the ranks at Albion, and he has also represented England at different youth levels.

Richard made his debut for the Baggies in a League Cup defeat to Arsenal, whilst he has also featured in a league game, but the youngster understandably struggled to force his way into the first-team plans.

With his deal expiring this summer, there have been doubts about his future, particularly as it emerged that he could be the latest player to swap The Hawthorns for Villa Park.

And, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the move is now all sorted, as he revealed that Richards has reached an agreement with the Premier League outfit.

“Understand Aston Villa have completed Rico Richards deal from West Bromwich, here we go. Agreement in place on a two year contract. The talented attacking midfielder will join Villa on free transfer.”

As mentioned, Richards joins a growing list of players who have joined Villa from Albion in the past few years.

Former West Brom academy chief Mark Harrison left for Villa in 2019, and since then the likes of Finn Azaz, Tim Iroegbunam and Jamaldeen Jimoh are among the players to make the same move.

West Brom academy frustration continues

Obviously, there is a rivalry between West Brom and Villa, so the fact the latter keep taking West Brom academy players will be hugely frustrating for the supporters, and there’s no doubt there will be questions about the future of the academy and the direction they’re going in.

From Richards’ perspective, this is a good move for him, even if he knows that he is going to have to go out on loan for competitive minutes in the next year or two. But, he is joining a club that has a big focus on the academy, and there’s no doubt his career path has been planned out.

So, it will be interesting to see how his career plays out, and Albion fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on the many talents that have left for Villa to see whether their decisions pay off in the years to come.