Highlights Tony Mowbray's surprise departure from Sunderland has left fans in shock, as his tenure saw the club achieve success in reaching the Championship play-offs last season.

Despite Sunderland's recent slide in results, they are currently ninth in the Championship table, just three points below the top six.

The decision to sack Mowbray may seem harsh to some fans, but tensions between him and the chairman, particularly regarding recruitment, likely played a role in the decision. Only time will tell if this move was the right one for the club.

Sunderland announced the surprise departure of manager Tony Mowbray on Monday night.

Mowbray was in the role at the Stadium of Light for a year and a half, and he did quite an impressive job, as he guided the club into the Championship play-offs last season after only just being promoted.

However, this campaign has been an up-and-down time for the club, as the season didn’t get off to the best of starts before results started to take a positive turn, but in the last few weeks, results have slid once again and pressure has mounted on Mowbray.

The 60-year-old’s final game in charge of the club was Saturday’s 1-1 draw away at Millwall, but before that, the Black Cats had suffered back-to-back defeats against Plymouth Argyle and Huddersfield Town.

So, Sunderland’s hierarchy have decided to make a change, and while everyone sees who his replacement will be, further details have emerged during his tenure.

Background on Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland exit

Most Sunderland fans will be in a state of shock this morning, as while results in the last few weeks weren’t great, not many would have expected Mowbray to lose his job.

However, that has happened, and it will now be about who replaces the 60-year-old, but before then, further details have emerged indicating there was tension between chairman and manager.

It has been reported in The Northern Echo: “However, his comments in the wake of Saturday's draw, in which he discussed the balancing act between playing the young players that were signed by sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman, and trying to achieve positive results, hinted at a tension that has been apparent throughout the majority of his reign.

“Mowbray threatened to walk away after May's play-off semi-final defeat to Luton Town and has regularly made clear that he is not responsible for Sunderland's recruitment.”

Where are Sunderland in the Championship table?

If you don’t have knowledge of the Championship table, many will probably expect to see Sunderland sitting near the bottom end.

However, that isn’t the case, as Mowbray leaves the club with them in ninth place on 27 points, just three points below sixth-place Hull City.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Achieving the play-offs is still very much on, but considering where they were a few weeks ago, results have slipped, and that has seen them slide down the table.

The Black Cats’ next game sees them come up against West Bromwich Albion in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, a game that will see Sunderland without a permanent manager in the dugout.

Related 3 Tony Mowbray replacements that Sunderland must consider after his surprise exit We look at potential candidates Sunderland should consider to replace Tony Mowbray after his sacking.

Were Sunderland right to sack Tony Mowbray?

Most Sunderland fans will see it as a harsh decision to get rid of Mowbray, given that it is only the last few weeks where results have taken a turn for the worse.

But it seems this goes beyond results on the pitch; it seems from the latest development from the Northern Echo that tensions were high and there was a disagreement over the club’s recruitment.

So, whenever that becomes apparent, it is likely always going to end one way, and, in this case, the hierarchy has decided it is better to move on without Mowbray in the dugout.

This decision will have different responses, but it is likely not going to be judged properly until the club finds his replacement and he has been in the job for a little while.