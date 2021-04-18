Further details emerge after Sheffield Wednesday were linked with transfer swoop for defender

Sheffield Wednesday are not looking at signing Swindon Town’s Akin Odimayo in the summer, despite reports claiming he was a transfer target.

The 21-year-old, who can play at centre-back or right-back, has impressed in what has been a tough campaign for the Robins in League One.

And, according to TEAMtalk, the Owls were one of four Championship clubs that were believed to be taking an interest in the youngster ahead of the summer window.

However, Yorkshire Live have cooled talk that Odimayo could be making a move to Hillsborough, as they state that the defender isn’t on the list of targets for Darren Moore and the recruitment team heading into the summer.

Even though Wednesday are operating under a transfer embargo right now, there is an expectancy that it will be lifted in time for deals to be done ahead of next season.

The report also adds that Moore will be targeting new defenders for what will be his first full season in charge.

A 1-1 draw with Bristol City yesterday has left Wednesday seven points from safety with just four games to play.

The verdict

It’s going to be a huge summer for Sheffield Wednesday, as they realistically will be preparing for a season in League One, where promotion will be a must.

Identifying young, hungry players seems the best way to go, so it’s no surprise to see that they were linked with Odimayo, but that’s not a deal that’s going to happen following this update.

Nevertheless, a host of new additions will arrive when the window opens and it will be interesting to see which players arrive.

