Further details emerge after Sheffield Wednesday finalised swoop for 28-y/o

Saido Berahino has joined Sheffield Wednesday on a deal until the end of the season initially.

The Owls made a Deadline Day swoop for the forward, although the club didn’t state initially how long Berahino would be at Hillsborough, just that he has joined on a permanent basis.

However, reporter Dom Howson has revealed the terms of the contract, with Berahino currently set to stay for the remainder of the current campaign, whilst he also confirmed that the player took a pay-cut from his deal at Zulte Waregem.

Importantly though, Wednesday have an option to extend that by another year, depending on how things work out.

The former West Brom man doesn’t have the best reputation in England because of troublesome spells with West Brom and Stoke, where he developed a reputation as a troublemaker.

Despite that, boss Darren Moore knows the striker well from his time at The Hawthorns, and he clearly feels as though he will be able to get the 28-year-old back to the levels he had shown earlier in his career.

The verdict

This seems like a very sensible decision from Wednesday as bringing Berahino in on a deal until the summer makes it a low risk move.

As well as that, if it does work out as they hope, they’ve covered themselves by having the one-year option which means they won’t lose him when his deal expires.

So, there can’t be many complaints about this at all. Now, it’s down to Berahino to pay Moore back for the faith he has shown in him to try and get a longer deal at Hillsborough.

