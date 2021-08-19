Further details emerge after Sheffield United’s failed transfer pursuit of midfielder

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic decided to call off Ronaldo Vieira’s move to Bramall Lane due to concerns about the fitness of the player.

It had been reported earlier in the week that the Sampdoria midfielder was set to join the Blades, with a medical taking place in recent days.

Confirmation of his arrival, on a season-long loan initially, was expected to arrive yesterday but Jokanovic revealed after last night’s 4-0 defeat to West Brom that the deal was off.

And, the Sheffield Star have provided further details on why, as they explained that it was due to the manager.

They state that Vieira has a hamstring injury that will keep him out for at least a month, which put the Serbian off because it would be outside the window if further complications arose in his recovery. As well as that, other ‘medical conditions’ came up in the medical which caused concern to the Blades boss.

Therefore, the former Leeds man won’t be moving back to Yorkshire, with reports claiming Adlene Guedioura is now a target for Sheffield United.

The verdict

This was a blow for the Blades because anyone who saw their game last night will have seen that they desperately need more energy and quality in midfield – and other areas too!

Vieira would have been an exciting signing in the sense that he is a young player with potential who has decent pedigree despite his age. However, you can’t blame Jokanovic here because there are clearly fitness issues with the player and they need someone who can come in to make an instant impact.

Now, it’s about finding an alternative and the Blades need to act swiftly because the deadline is fast approaching and they still have a lot of business to do.

