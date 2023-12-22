Highlights Reading FC's proposed takeover by Genevra Associates fell through due to owner Dai Yongge raising the price at the last minute.

This leaves the club in a state of uncertainty and could result in further problems, especially since Yongge has been recommended for disqualification from all football activity for 12 months.

Despite off-field issues, there is some hope for Reading FC on the pitch, with recent improvements in performance lifting them off the bottom of the table, although the lack of change in ownership will make the upcoming January transfer window difficult.

The proposed takeover of Reading FC by Genevra Associates has not gone through due to owner Dai Yongge putting the price up.

Reading FC takeover latest

It’s no secret that the Royals are desperate to be taken over, as they have been hit with several points deductions, and dropped to League One, due to the mismanagement from Yongge.

Therefore, there was some optimism last month when it was revealed that Genevra Associates, a European-based hedge-fund, were ready to purchase the club.

It was thought that a deal was at an advanced stage, and Yongge would finally have left the Berkshire outfit.

However, the deal hasn’t gone through, and journalist Anthony Smith has revealed that it was down to Yongge moving the goalposts at the last minute.

“Hearing Dai Yongge had agreed a fee with the Genevra Group for the sale of Reading, then upped the price at the 11th hour which scuppered the deal. Given this week's news of numerous redundancies, it just highlights the desperate mess the club is in under his ownership.”

Reading FC off-field uncertainty set to continue

This is obviously not the news that Royals’ fans wanted, as they recognise the need for a new owner to come in to save the club.

So, this will continue to leave them in a state of uncertainty, and it could lead to further problems down the line, as we know that the EFL have recently shared an update on Yongge, where they put forward that he should be’ disqualified from all football activity’ for 12 months.

Ultimately, this is going to rumble on, and it means the future for Reading looks bleak, as they try to get back on track at some point down the line.

Ruben Selles has turned things around on the pitch

However, it’s not all doom and gloom, as a matter of months ago it seemed inevitable that Reading would suffer back-to-back relegations.

Of course, that could still be the case, with the side sitting 23rd in the table. But, there is at least some hope now, with a run of eight points from five games lifting Selles’ team off the bottom of the table, and they’re now four points from safety.

That has given them a fighting chance, but no change in ownership means the upcoming January window is going to be tough for the club, and Selles is not going to be getting the new faces that he would’ve wanted to improve the group.

Obviously, this comes after a summer window that was spent trying to improve the group with free transfers and loan signings.

Reading FC - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harlee Dean Birmingham City Permanent Sam Smith Cambridge United Permanent Lewis Wing Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Clinton Mola VfB Stuttgart Permanent Harvey Knibbs Cambridge United Permanent David Button West Brom Permanent Tivonge Rushesha Swansea City Permanent Tyler Binson LAFC Academy Permanent Charlie Savage Man United Permanent Ben Elliott Chelsea Permanent Paul Mukairu FC Copenhagen Loan Dom Ballard Southampton Loan Joel Pereira Free Agent Permanent

Reading are back in action on Saturday when they face Wigan at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, and they will be confident, as 15 of their 19 points have come on their own patch this season.