Highlights Tino Livramento has completed his medical at Newcastle United and watched their friendly against Villarreal.

He also spent the weekend on Tyneside.

Newcastle are expected to pay an initial £31m for Livramento, with additional performance-related add-ons potentially bringing the total deal to £36m.

Southampton full-back Tino Livramento has completed his medical at Newcastle United ahead of a switch to St James' Park, according to journalist Keith Downie.

The same reporter has revealed that the player spent the weekend on Tyneside and watched the Magpies' friendly against Villarreal yesterday.

With Eddie Howe's side winning that game 4-0, that just reinforces the standards Livramento will have to meet if he wants to have any chance of being a success at St James' Park.

Although he will have trained in a high-quality environment at St Mary's, with the likes of Romeo Lavia, Nathan Tella and James Ward-Prowse still on the south coast at this stage, he now looks set to be competing with a group of players who managed to guide their club to a Champions League spot last term.

How much will Newcastle United pay for Tino Livramento?

Downie believes Newcastle will pay an initial £31m to lure him away from his current side - a sizeable fee for a player that only has a limited amount of senior experience under his belt at 20.

However, he is still young and has three years left on his contract, which put the Saints in a very strong position at the negotiating table despite their relegation.

Russell Martin's side will also be aware that they could have cashed in on other players if they wanted to balance the books, so that was another factor that probably forced the Magpies to fork out a sizeable amount to secure his signature.

A further £5m in performance-related add-ons could be set to come after the initial £31m, which is a small boost for the Saints considering they will need to pay a chunk of what they receive for the right-back to Chelsea.

This is because the Blues inserted a sell-on clause into the agreement between them and the Saints when Livramento made the switch to the south coast.

Is a £36m deal a fair price for Tino Livramento?

Considering Chelsea have a sell-on clause, it's vital that the Saints get as much money for the defender as possible.

And considering he represents England at a youth international level, there's every chance he could play for the Three Lions senior team, so his price tag simply has to reflect his potential.

There's every chance he will be worth more than £36m in the future but considering the lack of experience he has and the fact the Saints are now in the second tier, there's probably a limit on what they could have demanded for the full-back.

There's also a chance this move won't work out for the best and he gets sold for a much lower fee in the future, so £36m seems about right for a player that has plenty of potential, but also needs to prove himself further.

You also have to bear his anterior cruciate ligament injury in mind - because Newcastle would have been wary of that and may have been hesitant to pay too much because of this previous setback.

This is definitely a good deal for the Saints and for their sake, you hope they have a sell-on clause included in this agreement with the Magpies.