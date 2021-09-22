Further details emerge after Huddersfield reach player agreement with Leeds United transfer target

Lewis O’Brien’s new deal at Huddersfield Town does include a release clause.

The energetic midfielder has been a standout performer over the years, with his form catching the eye of Leeds United in the summer, but the Premier League side couldn’t agree a deal for the player.

And, Huddersfield confirmed today that O’Brien had agreed fresh terms to remain at the club, which is news that has understandably gone down very well with the fans.

However, the Yorkshire Evening Post have revealed that the 22-year-old’s new deal does have a release clause, although it’s unclear just how much any club would have to pay to sign O’Brien.

Either way, you would imagine that it’s a significant sum, with Terriers chairman Phil Hodgkinson claiming that he turned down an offer worth up to £13m for the key man during the summer window from the Whites.

O’Brien has been hugely influential for Carlos Corberan’s side this season, with the side winning four of the six league games that he has played in.

The verdict

This isn’t great news for Huddersfield as it means speculation surrounding O’Brien isn’t going to go away in future transfer windows.

But, you have to be realistic here and O’Brien wouldn’t have wanted to sign without this release clause in place, so the Terriers will feel they had to include it.

As well as that, it ensures they get a big fee for the player down the line, and, crucially, they’ve kept O’Brien this summer and they will expect him to be key to the team moving forward, so it’s good business for them.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

