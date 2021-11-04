Further details emerge after Derby County appeal points deduction

Derby County are expected to find out in the next week whether they have been successful in their appeal over the 12-point deduction they were hit with.

The Rams were docked the points immediately after entering administration in September, which is what happens automatically to all EFL clubs and the decision normally can’t be appealed.

However, you are allowed to contest the decision if ‘a Force Majeure event’ is the reason for the troubles. And, Derby have claimed that’s the case because of the Covid-19 pandemic that disrupted football in many ways.

It’s now down to an independent arbitration panel to decide whether the East Midlands outfit have a suitable argument, and the Daily Mail have confirmed that the outcome is likely to be determined in the next week.

The points deduction has had a huge impact on Wayne Rooney’s side, with the team currently bottom of the Championship and seven points from safety.

If Derby won the appeal, they would potentially move up to 20th in the table.

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year were the Rams founded? 1874 1884 1894 1904

The verdict

Most Derby fans will be glad to find out one way or another about this decision because it’s not ideal to have things hanging over you as the season progresses.

In truth, you can’t imagine the support will be too confident of this appeal winning but we shall wait to see the official outcome, which is on the way.

For Rooney and the players, the only thing they will be focused on is winning games, and they will hope to bounce back from the disappointing loss at Barnsley last night when they take on Millwall this weekend.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.