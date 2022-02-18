Key figure makes player claim following Bournemouth transfer

The chance to play for Scott Parker played a big role in Siriki Dembele’s decision to join Bournemouth in the January transfer window, his agent has revealed.

The Cherries completed a deadline day deal for the attacker, who agreed a long-term deal after a fee was agreed with Championship strugglers Peterborough United.

Landing the exciting 25-year-old was seen as a coup for the south coast outfit, as there had been plenty of clubs keen on Dembele. And, speaking to Football Insider, Danny Williams, the agent of the player, explained why Parker was crucial to ensuring this transfer happened.

“There was interest from a number of clubs, some challenging for promotion, others that were making very good financial offers, and also clubs from abroad.

“The one major factor was Scott Parker, a top young manager with the credentials to go to the very top of the game. When a manager follows your career and shows long-standing interest from his previous club as well as his current one – it’s a simple decision.”

Dembele has already made a big impact at his new club, scoring a late winner in the 2-1 victory at Blackpool last week.

The verdict

This shows that Parker is clearly a massive fan of the player and he would’ve been the main one pushing for his arrival in the January window.

From Dembele’s perspective, he will have appreciated the effort that Parker put in to doing this deal and it obviously paid off with his decision.

Now, it’s down to the new recruit to continue to show what he can do on the pitch and he will hope to build on that dramatic last-minute winner against Blackpool.

