Further details come to light as Charlton Athletic transfer update emerges

Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has told the South London Press that he expects the club to bring in more players before the transfer window closes, with the club likely to utilise the loan market.

The Addicks have already brought in six new additions this summer, with Charlie Kirk recently arriving from Crewe Alexandra for a significantly high fee.

With regards to the loan market, the club have only brought in one new signing of that nature, with Akin Famewo coming in on a temporary deal from Norwich City, with a view to a permanent deal being done further down the line.

Now Adkins has provided an update on where the Addicks sit ahead of the end of the window, as he stated the following recently:

“We’re always going to want more players. I’m not going to give you a number. We have to work to a budget as well. That can dictate numbers, if you like, what we’ve got.

“We’re working hard behind the scenes. The window will shut…I’m very confident there will be more players with us by the time that window shuts.

“We will be looking to improve the group. But likewise we’ve got an honest, hard-working group of players and we need to help them.”

It is as yet unclear as to what areas Adkins will be looking to add too, with various areas having already been bulked out over the past few weeks.

However there could well be a clamber for another striker, with Jayden Stockley and Conor Washington having largely failed to hit top form so far.

The Verdict

Charlton haven’t had the best of starts to the campaign and as a result it is unsurprising to see that they are looking to bring in some new additions at present.

They need a few more focal points within the squad at present and therefore it wouldn’t be surprising if they strengthen a bit more in attack.

The recent signing of Kirk from Crewe will certainly add some more creative guile in the final third, however it may take him a little while to settle in to how Adkins wants his side to play.

A loanee may well come in and make the difference, so that market always remains as a good option for a club of Charlton’s size and stature.