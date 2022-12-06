Further details behind failed Sheffield United takeover deal revealed

American businessman Henry Mauriss failed to complete a takeover of Sheffield United because he was using bonds rather than loan deals to try and get a deal over the line, according to The Star.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the EFL were reviewing his bid after having a £115m offer for the Blades accepted by Prince Abdullah and the signs were looking promising for those who wanted this takeover to be sealed.

Having previously failed in his attempts to buy Premier League outfit Newcastle United from former Mike Ashley, something the Magpies’ supporters may be relieved about considering the wealth of their current shareholders, that didn’t deter him in his quest to become involved with an English side.

However, a deal for the Blades failed to materialise either and following a period of uncertainty, it looks as though Mauriss’ chances of getting his hands on the South Yorkshire outfit are now over.

With the EFL ramping up the detail of their checks following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine back in February, his intentions of using bonds rather than loans to fund this deal haven’t satisfied the football body.

That’s despite the fact he fought hard to try and get an agreement sealed, with the businessman even changing his bank to try and speed up the process. It was to no avail though.

The Verdict:

They need someone reliable who can come in and keep things steady if Prince Abdullah did sell up and it’s currently unclear whether Mauriss would have been the man to do that.

At the moment though, they could benefit without off-field stability and this is why many United supporters may want to see the Prince in charge of Blades for the remainder of the season before a new investor potentially comes in.

Considering they could be promoted at the end of this term, the summer would be the perfect time for a takeover but it ideally needs to happen before the summer transfer window opens to give Paul Heckingbottom and the recruitment team time to identify suitable targets within their budget.

They won’t know their budget for sure until a new investor comes in and ideally, they will want to be making signings as early as possible so new additions can have a full pre-season of football with the Blades under their belt.

That applies regardless of which division they are in, so it will be interesting to see if another party comes in with their current owner seemingly open to selling the club.