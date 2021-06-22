Further details about Nottingham Forest player’s summer departure revealed

The potential of Alex Mighten and Brennan Johnson was a factor in Nottingham Forest’s decision to release Sammy Ameobi this summer, according to The Athletic.

Ameobi was one of seven senior players whose departures was confirmed by Forest when they published their retained list at the start of June.

The winger joined from Bolton on a free transfer in 2019 and has proven a useful option for both Sabri Lamouchi and Chris Hughton – adding eight goals and 11 assists across his two seasons at the City Ground.

The Athletic has shed further insight into the 29-year-old’s departure, revealing that the potential of two of their most exciting recent academy products – Mighten and Johnson – was a factor in the Reds’ decision not to offer him new terms.

The former had a breakthrough season for Forest last term, making 27 appearances in total, while Johnson starred while out on loan at Lincoln City, scoring 13 times and adding 14 assists as he helped the Imps reach the League One play-off final.

Ameobi has been linked with a move to Turkey top tier club Goztep since his City Ground exit was confirmed but there have also been suggestions that he could rejoin Forest.

By their standards in recent years, it’s been a slow start to the summer transfer window for Forest – as the East Midlands club are yet to sign or sell any players.

The Verdict

This should excite Forest fans as it seems that Hughton is set to put faith in Mighten and Johnson in the upcoming season.

The homegrown duo look like really exciting young players and after both impressing last term, this season could see them really step their games up a level.

If they do that, then the decision to let Ameobi leave will have been the right one – even though it leaves them a little short of experienced options on the flanks.