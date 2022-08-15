Further detail emerges regarding fitness blow at West Brom

Daryl Dike will miss at least the next two months of action for West Bromwich Albion after suffering a thigh muscle tear.

The 22-year-old’s hopes of going to the World Cup with USA have also been dented by an injury sustained in training last week.

The Baggies have built a menacing attacking contingent for Championship level this summer, but after picking up just two points from their opening three games and losing Dike for a significant period, they will be aiming to dip into the market to bolster their forward line again.

Steve Bruce explained the disappointing state of affairs regarding Dike’s injury when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “The scan results have confirmed our fears that he’s got a tear to his thigh muscle.

“Last time it was his hamstring.

“We’re devastated for him and the whole lot of us.

“I don’t want to put a timescale on it because that’d be unfair.

“It’s substantial, it’ll be weeks, at least a couple of months.

“He’s got to stay mentally strong because he’s had an awful time, and how he’s worked and got himself into condition, it’s really disappointing for him and everybody.

“It’s frustrating for everybody.”

With 43 games still to play the early form is not too worrying, with back-to-back home games around the corner, but Dike would have been a huge source of optimism heading into the campaign, that now does not look set to materialise.

The Verdict

The Baggies will be pleased that they tied Dike down to a four and a half year deal in January, giving the 22-year-old plenty of time to justify the hefty fee they paid for his services.

Karlan Grant shouldered a large portion of the goalscoring burden last season, and with Dike out Callum Robinson is likely to come back into the fold, despite seeming destined for an exit at some points of the transfer window.

West Brom have been far more reserved in their summer spending than they were in the market last season, and that makes it interesting to monitor the type of player they target with just over two weeks remaining in the window.

A loan addition from the Premier League is probably the most likely solution.