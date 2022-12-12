Further Coventry City takeover update emerges following Doug King’s appearance at Reading

Coventry City are still hopeful that the EFL will ratify Doug King’s takeover deal this week with approval now believed to be close, according to this afternoon’s report from Coventry Live.

The local businessman is set to take on an 85% share of the club, taking majority ownership of the club with current owners SISU retaining 15%, though their power will be limited when this deal ends up going through.

Previously, it had been revealed that King had sat down with Mark Robins to engage in discussions with the club continuing to plan for the January transfer window.

Neither men are keen to see their key assets leave the club next month, with Gustavo Hamer, Callum O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres all being of interest to other sides during the summer window but none were sold in the end.

And despite their 1-0 loss against Reading at the weekend, the trio were probably the Midlands outfit’s best performers on the day, with O’Hare’s movement and link-up play nearly opening up the Royals’ defence.

According to Coventry Live, King was present at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday alongside Dave Boddy, with this takeover now nearing completion as the former looks to put his stamp on the club.

The Verdict:

This is a very good sign and it will be interesting to see how King manages to get on if he does take charge.

The one thing that will work in his favour is the fact he is local, so he will be able to feel the atmosphere, have a clearer line of communication with supporters and gauge how they are feeling.

That will allow King to appear more in touch with supporters and may even help him to improve his decision making, so that’s one green flag already.

He also seems to be an ambitious guy and that’s a good sign for Robins’ side – because it feels like they need someone who can now take them to the next level.

The supporters may have had problems with SISU in the past and understandably so – but if this deal goes through in the coming days – the club isn’t in as bad of a state as many others in the EFL and that should make King’s task of improving things slightly easier.

He just needs to ensure that the Sky Blues still live within their means because if they don’t, they will be punished heavily.