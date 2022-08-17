Further Coventry City takeover comments made by Simon Jordan

TalkSPORT pundit and businessman Simon Jordan has doubled down on his comments regarding taking over at Coventry City.

Speaking on TalkSPORT yesterday, when the issue arose, Jordan said he was looking into becoming Sky Blues owner, with the possibility of it becoming a reality at present.

During the show with Jim White, Jordan said: “It’s something I have looked at previously with Gary Hoffman years ago before he became the Premier League chairman.

“It’s something I am potentially looking at at this moment in time because it’s in play.

“So yes, it’s something I am looking at because the football club is for sale.

“Whether it’s for me to buy with other people is a different discussion but it’s for sale and it’s a football club I am being encouraged to look at, so it’s not something that I am not aware of.”

Adding to those comments further this morning and doubling down on his interest in the Sky Blues, Jordan outlined why he is interested in buying them now compared to when he previously looked at the Championship outfit.

On TalkSPORT, he explained: “There’s an opportunity with Coventry football club at the moment, how clear of an opportunity it is remains to be seen.”

“However, it’s in a far better state than it was two, three, four, five years ago when I looked at it before.

“It’s a better place, they’re more organised, they’ve got a better development policy. They have a better manager, they’re actually performing well in the league and there’s the possibility, perhaps with the decline of Wasps, for Coventry to get some control of its own destiny.

“So who wouldn’t be wanting to be looking at a club that’s got potential. It’s a one club city, why not?”

The Verdict

With SISU reportedly open to offers regarding the club, it is interesting to hear Simon Jordan saying so publicly that he is looking into taking over at Coventry City.

His interest may well be very genuine, but we have seen on TalkSPORT this summer that when an owner goes on air making outlandish claims, things haven’t always worked out.

In fairness, Jordan has not done that, and has only outlined his interest, however, it is bound to be a topic that continues to be brought up, you’d imagine.

With SISU unpopular amongst Coventry City fans, they may well accept Simon Jordan with open arms given the current state of affairs at the CBS Arena.