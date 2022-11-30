Further contenders for QPR managerial vacancy emerge

With Michael Beale having left for Rangers, Queens Park Rangers find themselves in the unenviable position of having to find a new manager.

There have already been two key names linked with the vacancy in the past few days.

Former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is said to be one of the names in contention.

The 44-year-old is currently without a job after being departing his role as assistant boss at Aston Villa recently.

Meanwhile, as exclusively revealed by FLW, Coventry City boss Mark Robins is another name that the club have on their list of potential Beale successors.

Now, though, two further names have emerged.

That is according to the Mirror (Print edition, 30/11/22, p.51) who report that the R’s have Chelsea coach Anthony Barry and former Cardiff boss Steve Morison ‘in the mix’ for their current vacancy.

Barry is currently at the World Cup with Belgium as part of their coaching staff and has previously been linked with other Championship jobs.

Morison, meanwhile, has been out of work since his sacking at Cardiff City earlier this season.

The Mirror (Print edition, 30/11/22, p.51) do claim, though, that those in charge at QPR are leaning towards Neil Critchley, with his track record of developing young players and history of working on a small budget cited as reasons he may have impressed.

The Verdict

It makes sense that QPR’s managerial target list goes beyond just two names, it is just very interesting to see who those names are.

Barry, for example, is yet to coach as a senior manager, so it would be his first job, although they were not afraid to go down that route with Beale.

Morison has obviously managed before, but although his sacking from Cardiff seemed harsh, he hasn’t yet proven himself fully.

For me, Neil Critchley still feels like the outstanding candidate if the club cannot get Mark Robins from Coventry, which is perhaps why he is the person they are said to be leaning towards.