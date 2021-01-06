Further competition emerges for Sheffield United in pursuit of Championship ace

Udinese have joined Sheffield United in the race to sign Preston defender Ben Davies, according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (05/01, 22:24).

Davies’ future at Deepdale is likely to be a major talking point between now and the end of the January transfer window.

The centre-half is out of contract at the end of the season, and is yet to agree fresh terms with the club despite being offered a new and improved deal.

Davies has been a key player for Alex Neil’s side over the last few years, establishing himself as one of the best ball-playing defenders in the division.

The 25-year-old is wanted by Sheffield United, who are keen to bolster their defensive ranks with their Premier League status looking uncertain.

But according to Sky Sports, Udinese have joined the race to land the Preston North End man, whose interest is at an early stage.

The Verdict

This would be a bit of a strange move, but who knows how Davies might feel.

A move to Italy would obviously be a change of culture for him personally, and the Serie A is a really competitive league.

If Sheffield United somehow manage to stay in the Premier League, then you could see him wanting to make the step up if Preston don’t win promotion this season.

It would be a real coup to bring in someone of his quality on a free transfer, and Preston will be gutted if they lose one of their best players for nothing.