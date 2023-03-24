US businessman Marc Spiegel has reassured Charlton Athletic supporters that his attempt to take control of the Addicks is still on track, with the South London Press revealing his statement.

This same statement has revealed that Spiegel hasn't lost any of his investment partners despite social media speculation, with these partners potentially crucial in his quest to get a deal over the line.

It initially looked as though this was going to be a complicated deal to complete, with the American engaging in talks with Thomas Sandgaard whilst former bidder Charlie Methven and his team were threatening to take legal action after the Addicks' current owner pulled out of the deal.

Sandgaard claimed that Methven had failed to meet some of the conditions that were set out between the pair when they negotiated a deal for the latter to take control of 90% of the club.

The former Sunderland key figure doesn't look set to put up a strong fight though, although he was keen to receive his deposit back plus some compensation on top of that after failing to get an agreement over the line.

That will come as a relief for Sandgaard, who told the South London Press that his deal with Spiegel is "moving forward as planned".

The latter is reportedly expected to complete his due diligence by the second half of April, meaning that a deal is probably still quite a way off from being completed at this point.

The Verdict:

Considering the Addicks are arguably in need of a fresh start and a new set of ideas, this latest update is good news and it will certainly please those that want to this deal go through.

Although Spiegel isn't a widely-known figure in English football, he may be a better option than Methven who was criticised at times during his time at the Stadium of Light.

And some fresh ideas could benefit the League One side who are in desperate need of a jolt and a decent amount of investment to ensure they are competing at the top end of the division.

With the third tier getting stronger and stronger, they risk the possibility of finding themselves in their current division for the foreseeable future unless they get their act together and implement the off-field changes needed for them to be a success on the pitch.

Whether Spiegel is the man they need remains to be seen - but many Charlton supporters will be excited at the prospect of change and that could create a real buzz around The Valley - something that can only help performances.