Further boost revealed in Sheffield Wednesday’s quest to seal transfer deal for Hull City player

Hull City see Mallik Wilks’ move to Sheffield Wednesday as a done deal and the move could be finalised today, according to an update from BBC journalist Rob Staton.

The 23-year-old has been chased by the Owls for much of the summer – but it previously looked unlikely that this deal was going to materialise with Hull boss Shota Arveladze revealing he wanted to keep him.

The Tigers’ vice-chairman Tan Kesler also stood firm alongside the Georgian, with the former telling the League One side to pay more than what they were previously offering as they looked to seal the best possible deal for him.

It was previously unclear whether his stay at Hull would be extended beyond this summer – but the 12-month option was triggered in his contract back in May and this will enable the Championship club to generate a fee for him.

It’s currently unclear what fee they will receive for his services – but The Star reported before the weekend that a move was edging closer with slow progress being made on the deal.

But in a further development, Staton believes the deal could be done and dusted as quickly today after several rounds of negotiations between the two clubs, with the player “excited” to link up with Darren Moore’s side after finding himself on the fringes at the MKM Stadium.

The Verdict:

This signing can only boost the Owls’ promotion hopes because he has already shown that he can be a prolific goalscorer in the third tier, with Michael Smith and Lee Gregory also likely to be big contributors this season.

It could be argued that they could benefit from another central defender considering the start they have made – but Wilks certainly won’t harm their chances of being in and around the top six with the promotion-winning experience he has under his belt.

For the player, it’s a potential chance to play regularly, though he knows he won’t be a guaranteed starter with Smith and Gregory also likely to be in contention to start in a front two.

And for Hull, this deal gives them a chance to reduce their wage bill slightly and generate some income for a fringe player, potentially helping to push one or two more incoming transfers over the line before the summer window closes.

They should include a sell-on percentage in this agreement though – because there’s every chance he could be sold for a considerable amount in the coming years and the Tigers will want to benefit from that.